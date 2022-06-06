The Eastern Shore will be well represented in the state quarter-finals this week. Quarter-Final games will be played on Tuesday June 7th. The winner of each Quarter-Final game will travel and play in the final four on Friday and Saturday. Games will be in the Roanoke/Salem area.

2A Boys Soccer

Central Woodstock at Nandua 5:30pm

1A Softball

Chincoteague at Riverheads 6pm

1A Girls Soccer

Northampton at Riverheads 5pm

1A Boys Soccer

Northampton at Riverheads 7pm

Ticket Information

Tickets are $10 plus a $1.50 service fee, children 6 and younger are admitted free