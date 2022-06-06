The Eastern Shore will be well represented in the state quarter-finals this week. Quarter-Final games will be played on Tuesday June 7th. The winner of each Quarter-Final game will travel and play in the final four on Friday and Saturday. Games will be in the Roanoke/Salem area.
2A Boys Soccer
Central Woodstock at Nandua 5:30pm
1A Softball
Chincoteague at Riverheads 6pm
1A Girls Soccer
Northampton at Riverheads 5pm
1A Boys Soccer
Northampton at Riverheads 7pm
Ticket Information
Tickets are $10 plus a $1.50 service fee, children 6 and younger are admitted free