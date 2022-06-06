The Eastern Shore will be well represented in the state quarter-finals this week.  Quarter-Final games will be played on Tuesday June 7th.  The winner of each Quarter-Final game will travel and play in the final four on Friday and Saturday.  Games will be in the Roanoke/Salem area.  

2A Boys Soccer 

Central Woodstock at Nandua 5:30pm 

1A Softball

Chincoteague at Riverheads 6pm 

1A Girls Soccer 

Northampton at Riverheads 5pm

1A Boys Soccer 

Northampton at Riverheads 7pm

Ticket Information

GoFan Digital Tickets

    Tickets are $10 plus a $1.50 service fee, children 6 and younger are admitted free