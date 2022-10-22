The Northampton Yellow Jackets fell to Portsmouth Christian Friday night in Eastville 48-37.

Nandua topped the Arcadia Firebirds in Friday night’s district rivalry match up 23-6. Kenny Walker named Nandua’s Nazere Blake the player of the game Friday night. Blake had 123 yards from scrimmage on offense and did a great job shadowing Arcadia’s Nasir Dorsey on defense.

The Chincoteague Ponies defeated Greenbrier Christian 28-20.

Broadwater will host Richmond Christian this afternoon at 2:00 and the game will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR.

Northampton returns to action Monday in a make up game against Middlesex, which will also be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR.

