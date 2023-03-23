Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to Sussex Tech on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 13 to 3. The Lady Warriors took the lead in the 1st inning by scoring 2 runs and then scored 1 run in the top of the 5th inning. Sussex Tech scored 12 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to win by mercy rule.

Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 6 hits in the game. Reaghan Hintz went 3-3 at the plate with a double. Also collecting hits in the game were Kathleen McAuliffe, Reagan Justice, and Adrianna Holloway with 1 hit each.

Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and pitched 4 1/3 innings while giving up 1 run on 2 hits. Hintz struck out 8 batters in the game.

The Lady Warriors fall to 2-1 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Windsor.