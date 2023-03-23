Throughout its history, the Eastern Shore Christian Businessman’s Association’s purpose has been, and continues to be “to promote Christian principles with emphasis on encouraging the highest ethical standards in all business, professional, community and personal dealings.” Toward that end, in an effort to reach out to and support young people in Accomack and Northampton Counties, the ESCBA is again offering two scholarships in the amount of $1000 each for qualified graduating seniors from the public and private high schools and home schooled students in Accomack and Northampton Counties (or the Eastern Shore of Maryland, providing the applicant is a permanent resident of Accomack or Northampton County].

Scholarship information and applications can be obtained from guidance counselors at all public high schools and Broadwater Academy or by contacting Vernon J. Bell, ESCBA Scholarship Chairman at 757-787-3925. The deadline is April 30.