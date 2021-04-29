Nandua defeated Chincoteague in the first game of the season for both teams, winning by a score of 9-0.

The Warriors goals were scored by Son Joseph with 3 goals, Jeffery Joseph with 2 goals, Odin Bolster with 2 goals, Leo Bonilla with 1 goal and Will Harvie with 1 goal.

The defense was led by Sabastian Bonilla, Camerson Mears, and Jerardy Velasquez.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets defeated the Arcadia Lady Firebirds in the first game of the season for both teams. The Lady Yellow Jackets won by a score of 7-0.