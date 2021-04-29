Gunnar Gustafson, Broadwater Academy’s star Senior running back, was named the Virginia Independent Schools Football League’s Player of the Year. Gustafson had 1,443 all purpose yards, including 887 rushing yards, 396 receiving yards, 151 kick/punt yards, 22 touchdowns (13 rushing, 9 receiving) and 2 passing touchdowns in just four games this season. He averaged 5.5 touchdowns per game, 222 rushing yards per game, 99 receiving yards per game and 361 all purpose yards per game.

Guftason finished his career with the Vikings with 6,378 all purpose yards, 2,588 rushing yards, 1,332 receiving yards, 1,896 kick return yards, 69 touchdowns and averaged 9.3 yards per carry. He plans to attend James Madison University this fall and is hoping to land a spot on the Dukes football team.

Quarterback Brant Bloxom was 34-53 passing on the season with 790 total yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 137 yards with two rushing touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass in the shortened four game season.

Also making the VISFL All-State team was Clay Wardius who was named First Team Defensive Line, Jonathan Graham who was named Second Team Offensive Live, Cole Celli First Team Tight End and Reid Nicolls was named First Team Linebacker.