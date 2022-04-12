Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team lost a close one to Portsmouth Christian on Monday 3 to 2. Ramsey Revelle started on the mound and got the loss for the Lady Vikings. Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Harli Johnson with 2 hits. Chloe Hall, Kerry Ford, Taylor Leland, and Ramsey Revelle each had one hit. The Lady Vikings move to 1-5 on the season.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets softball team defeated West Point 13 to 2. Jillian Spence started on the mound and got the win. Offensively the Lady Yellow Jackets were led by Peyton Sayers with 2 hits. Charlotte Henderson, Mallory Hook, Jillian Spence, Marlena Dzurko, and Kaylei Brady each had a hit. The Lady Yellow Jackets move to 7-2 on the season.

Baseball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets baseball fell to West Point 10 to 4. Tanner Feltas started on the mound and got the loss. Offensively the Yellow Jackets were led by Romano Onley, Alex Courtney, and Porter Spence each had a hit. The Yellow Jackets fall to 3-5 on the season.

