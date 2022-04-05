The Accomack County Department of Social Services will close at Noon on April 12, 2022 for Staff Training. If you need to submit paperwork, please use our blue drop-box located in the front of the building. To apply for SNAP, Medicaid, TANF, Child Care, and/or Fuel Assistance, please visit https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/ or call (855) 635-4370. For Medicaid only please call (855) 242-8282.
