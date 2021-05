The Missouri Tigers softball team defeated Iowa State by a score of 5-0 to win their regional and move on to Super Regionals. They will be taking on the James Madison Dukes who won the Knoxville Regional.

Kim Wert went 0-4 in the Championship Game Sunday, but she went 3-9 in the regionals while hitting one home run, scoring 2 runs and 2 RBIs.

