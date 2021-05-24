NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.

 

NOAA’s GOES-East satellite captured this image of Hurricane Laura on August 26, 2020 as it approached the Gulf Coast. (NOAA)

For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected. NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence. The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30.

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

A summary infographic showing hurricane season probability and numbers of named storms predicted from NOAA’s 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. (NOAA)Although the official start of the hurricane season will not get underway until June 1,  there were two disturbances noted on the 48 hour forecast map Friday.  One, in the Gulf of Mexico and a sub tropical storm  east of Bermuda.   Neither disturbance was expected to affect the Eastern Shore.

On Saturday, the subtropical disturbance near Bermuda was named Ana.  This will be the seventh season that there has been a named storm before June 1, the official start of hurricane season.  There is no research that indicates the formation of tropical weather before June 1 affects the number of storms later in the season.

 

