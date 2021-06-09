The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets softball team swept the Surry Cougars in softball by a score of 16 to 2 in the first game and 20 to 3 in the second game. With the wins, the Lady Yellow Jackets will move to 6-5 on the season.

In the first game, Molly Travis got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 4 innings while giving up 1 run, 2 hits, and struck out 12. Jillian Spence pitched 1 inning and gave up 1 run.

Mallory Hook led the Yellow Jackets in the first game by going 3-3 in the game with a triple and 3 RBIs. Jada Giddens, Molly Travis, Jillian Spence, Emily Kellam, and Peyton Sayers each had hits.

In the second game, Jillian Spence got the start on the mound and the win. She pitched 3 innings while giving up 3 runs on 3 hits, 2 walks and struck out 3. Molly Travis came in for relief and pitched 2 innings while striking out 4.

