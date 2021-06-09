Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Carlton of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlo9ck, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Mr. Batista J. Madonia Sr.
March 20, 2019
Mrs. Constance Deal of Fruitland, MD.
May 4, 2021
Mrs. Polly More Parks
January 17, 2018
Royce Adrian Parks
April 17, 2019
Local Conditions
June 9, 2021, 10:08 am
Partly sunny
80°F
80°F
11 mph
real feel: 88°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 11 mph WSW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:23 pm
2 hours ago
MORNING GOLD: I used to live with the fallacy that, when Life challenges came along, I had to keep a strong face and never let anyone know I was struggling. Wrong! What I was actually doing was more harm to myself. First, I was not being honest and, second, it did not give me the opportunity to let others help or also relate as they were going through struggles, too. Admitting when personal struggles had come was one of the hardest habits- and still is- I have tried to change. Challenges come and go. That is part of life. But, we do not have to suffer in silence! Remember to take a deep breath, relax, and just keep going. Eventually the challenging times pass, the rough waters of life still again, as we continue the journey. I backed up the gold thoughts with Bob Marley's Three Little Birds- for all of usDon't worry about a thingCause every little thing gonna be all rightSinging don't worry about a thingCause every little thing gonna be all rightRise up this morningSmiled with the rising sunThree little birdsPitch by my doorstepSinging sweet songsOf melodies pure and trueSayingThis is my message to you-ou-ouSinging don't worry about a thingCause every little thing gonna be all rightSinging don't worry about a thingCause every little thing gonna be all rightRise up this morningSmiled with the rising sunThree little birdsPitch by my doorstepSinging sweet songsOf melodies pure and trueSayingThis is my message to you-ou-ouSinging don't worry about a thing(Worry about a thing)Cause every little thing gonna be all rightSinging don't worry about a thingCause every little thing gonna be all rightRise up this morningSmiled with the rising sunThree little birdsPitch by my doorstepSinging sweet of songsOf melodies pure and trueSayingThis is my message to you-ou-ouSinging don't worry about a thing(Worry about a thing)Cause every little thing gonna be all rightAll right...Singing don't worry about a thing(Worry about a thing)Cause every little thing gonna be all rightAll right...Singing don't worry about a thing(Worry about a thing)Cause every little thing gonna be all rightAll right...Singing don't worry about a thingCause every little thing gonna be all rightAll right...Singing don't worry about a thing(Worry about a thing)Cause every little thing gonna be all rightAll right...Don't worry about a thingCause every little thing gonna be all rightAll right...Don't worry about a thingCause every little thing gonna be all rightAll right...Singing don't worry about a thingCause every little thing gonna be all rightAll right...Don't worry about a thing(Worry about a thing)Cause every little thing gonna be all right ... See MoreSee Less