Boys

The Broadwater Vikings fell in the opening round of the Metro Tournament at Greenbrier Thursday night, 48-42. The loss ends the Broadwater Vikings Basketball season.

Girls

The Broadwater Lady Vikings held on in the first round of the Metro tournament Thursday night, defeating Denbeigh Christian 45-39 in overtime.

Leading scorers for the Vikings were senior Taylor Leland with 19 and sophmore Leah Smith with 13. Freshman Kacey Ford scored 8 points, senior Molly Brown had 3 and sophmore Lydia Wehner had 2.

The lady Vikings will head to the Metro semi finals tonight, traveling to Stonebridge where they will face Portsmouth Christian. Game time is at 7:00 PM. Stay tuned to WESR for information on that game.

The Nandua Lady Warriors fell to the top ranked John Marshall Justices Thursday night in the Region 2A Semi-Finals 100-18. The loss ends the season for public school basketball on the Eastern Shore.