Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings host Stonebridge last night. The Broadwater Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 35 to 25. Leah Smith the lady Vikings with 16 points. The Lady Vikings move to 9-5 on the season. They will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Denbigh Baptist Christian.

Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings host Stonebridge last night. The Broadwater Vikings won the game by a score of 73 to 37. Kolby Evans led the Vikings with 14 points. The Vikings move to 15-5 on the season. They will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Denbigh Baptist Christian.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play Granby last night. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 61 to 40. The Firebirds fall to 8-11 on the season.

.