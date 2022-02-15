According to Sheriff David Doughty Jr., on February 14, 2022, at approximately 9:57am the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a female that was in a vehicle had been shot in the arm in the Treherneville area. It was also reported that the suspect vehicle was still following them. The vehicle that was occupied by the victim proceeded to the Exmore Royal Farms where they were met by officers. Shortly thereafter, just north of Exmore, the suspect vehicle was located by deputies and a pursuit ensued. After a several mile high speed pursuit south on Bayside Road, the vehicle ran off the road near Sylvan Scene Drive. When the suspect vehicle left the roadway, three of the four occupants exited the vehicle and ran on foot. Deputies were able to remove one 17-year-old juvenile suspect from the vehicle and shortly thereafter in a nearby wooded area apprehended Malik Johnson, 23 of Exmore who was one of the three that ran on foot.

Law enforcement units from the Exmore, Cape Charles and Eastville Police Departments, Accomack County Sheriff’s office, the Virginia Conservation Police, the Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia State Police were called to assist with the apprehension of the suspects. A Police K-9 from the Accomack county Sheriff’s Office was able to track the remaining two suspects to a residence in Trehernville and after a brief stand off the remaining two suspects along with a fifth individual were taken into custody without incident.

Two of the three individuals that were located at the residence were juveniles. The juvenile that was apprehended from the vehicle has been charged with malicious wounding by a mob, maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, and underage possession of a firearm He is also being at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center with bond denied.

Malik Johnson has been charged with malicious wounding by a mob, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also being held at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail with bond denied.

The female victim was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information call the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458 or submit an anonymous tip using the Tip 411 application.

.