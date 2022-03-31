Baseball 

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to play West Point on Wednesday.  The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 7 to 4.  Tanner Feltes got the start for the Yellow Jackets but only pitched 2 2/3 innings for a no decision.  Feltes gave up 2 runs with 4 walks and 2 strike outs.  Charles Chapman came in for relief.  Chapman pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win.  Chapman gave up 2 runs on 3 hits while walking 2 batters and striking out 5 batters.  Offensively, the Yellow Jackets were led by Tanner Feltes, Alex Courtney, and Ryan Bonniwell with 2 hits each.  Each had a double.  The Yellow Jackets move to 2-3 on the season.  

Softball 

Northampton 10

West Point 4 


Boys Soccer 

Nandua 0

Great Bridge 2 

Girls Soccer
Nandua 6

Seaford 0

.