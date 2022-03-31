Baseball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to play West Point on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 7 to 4. Tanner Feltes got the start for the Yellow Jackets but only pitched 2 2/3 innings for a no decision. Feltes gave up 2 runs with 4 walks and 2 strike outs. Charles Chapman came in for relief. Chapman pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win. Chapman gave up 2 runs on 3 hits while walking 2 batters and striking out 5 batters. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets were led by Tanner Feltes, Alex Courtney, and Ryan Bonniwell with 2 hits each. Each had a double. The Yellow Jackets move to 2-3 on the season.

Softball

Northampton 10

West Point 4



Boys Soccer

Nandua 0

Great Bridge 2

Girls Soccer

Nandua 6

Seaford 0

.