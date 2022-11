The Nandua Warriors football team traveled to play Poquoson in the first round of Division 2 playoffs. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 35-0. This was the Warrior’s first playoff game since 2016. The Warriors finished the season with a 6-5 record.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets football team traveled to play King & Queen in the first round of Division 1 playoffs. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 50-2. The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 5-6 record.

