Ralph Warren Kilmon Jr., 86, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. Born March 3, 1936 in Painter, VA, Ralph was the only child of the late Ralph Warren Kilmon, Sr. and Eula Tyndall Kilmon.

Ralph served as a member of the Virginia Army National Guard in Onancock, VA for many years and was the longtime maintenance custodian at Heritage Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Nassawadox, VA. One to enjoy the simple things in life, Ralph spent his free time experimenting with various arts and crafts and was often seen riding his bike in the town of Onancock, as well as the town of Onley, where he’d regularly cruise 4 Corner Plaza. A faithful servant of the Lord, Ralph was a devoted member of Hollies Baptist Church in Keller, VA and rarely missed a service until recent years when his health deteriorated.

Ralph is survived by his cousins, Judith Renwick Wallace and her husband, Lowell, of Melfa, VA, Paul Tyndall and wife, Mary Lou, of Quinby VA, and Larry Tyndall and his wife, Sybil, of Graceville, FL and his dear friends, Cindy and Jack Mason.

Services will be conducted from the graveside at Hollies Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.