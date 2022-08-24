High School Sports return to the Eastern Shore this week.

Thursday Aug 25th

Volleyball

Broadwater at Arcadia 5pm

Charles City at Northampton 5:30pm

Friday Aug 26th

Football

Arcadia at Windsor 6pm

Nandua at Rappahannock 7pm

Bruton at Northampton 7pm

Blessed Sacrament at Chincoteague 7pm

Saturday Aug 27th

Volleyball

Bruton vs Arcadia at Nandua 12pm

Bruton at Nandua 1pm

Football

Covenant at Broadwater 2pm

WESR will bring you the first radio football broadcast on Thursday, September 1 beginning at 6:00 PM as the Broadwater Academy Vikings will travel to Chincoteague High School to take on the Ponies.

In other WESR sports related news, tonight at 6:00 PM brings the return of a weekly sports radio program on the Eastern Shore. Walker & Son, with Duane and Kenny Walker airs tonight on 103.3 FM WESR, featuring weekly talk about local sports programming as well as national and collegiate sports.

