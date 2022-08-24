High School Sports return to the Eastern Shore this week.
Thursday Aug 25th
Volleyball
Broadwater at Arcadia 5pm
Charles City at Northampton 5:30pm
Friday Aug 26th
Football
Arcadia at Windsor 6pm
Nandua at Rappahannock 7pm
Bruton at Northampton 7pm
Blessed Sacrament at Chincoteague 7pm
Saturday Aug 27th
Volleyball
Bruton vs Arcadia at Nandua 12pm
Bruton at Nandua 1pm
Football
Covenant at Broadwater 2pm
WESR will bring you the first radio football broadcast on Thursday, September 1 beginning at 6:00 PM as the Broadwater Academy Vikings will travel to Chincoteague High School to take on the Ponies.
In other WESR sports related news, tonight at 6:00 PM brings the return of a weekly sports radio program on the Eastern Shore. Walker & Son, with Duane and Kenny Walker airs tonight on 103.3 FM WESR, featuring weekly talk about local sports programming as well as national and collegiate sports.
.