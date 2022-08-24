Jen Kiggans, candidate for the second congressional district House of Representatives seat, and Virginia Attorney General, Jason Miyares visited the Eastern Shore Tuesday.

The pair started off their day with breakfast at the Sage Diner. Both addressed those in attendance and answered questions from the group. Kiggans stressed the importance of reversing the trends concerning the border crisis, the cost of gasoline, inflation’s affects on the economy, the importance of energy independence and the rights of parents. Miyares talked about how the administration plans to combat a plan to remove the term Father of our Country and Father of the Constitution when referring to George Washington and James Madison by the Virginia Board of Education. Miyares cited similarities in the wokeness movement in the country with what happened in Cuba, from which his parents emigrated.

Both candidates then attended a free lunch for first responders at the Exmore Moose Lodge sponsored by Delegate Rob Bloxom.

Following that there was a trip to Tangier Island.

The day was capped off by a fund raiser at the Island House for both the Accomack and Northampton Republican Units. The fundraiser was moderated by Delegate Bloxom.

