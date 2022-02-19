Girls Basketball

The 12th seeded Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to 5th seed King William on Friday to play in the 1st round of regionals and fell 70 to 30. This ends the season for the Lady Warriors.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Gateway Christian on Friday for Senior night and won 34 to 14. Suzanna Long led the team in scoring with 7 points. The Lady Vikings improve to 10-7 on the season.

Boys Basketball

The 10th seed Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play 7 seed Amelia on Friday in the 1st round of regionals and fell in a close game 60 to 55. The loss ends the season for the Firebirds.

The 11th seed Nandua Warriors traveled to play 6th seed Brunswick on Friday in the 1st round of regionals and also fell 67 to 47. The loss ends the season for the Warriors.

The Broadwater Vikings easily defeated Gateway Christian on Friday evening’s Senior night 76 to 37. Senior Bradyn Washington led the Vikings in scoring with 21 followed by Senior Willie Holden who added 13. They improve to the 18-6 on the season.

