  1. Roku Express, new in the box, $20. 757-787-7351
  2. Looking for a kitchen table  804-485-3078
  3. Someone to cut grass once a week….my 62″ mower….my gas….you to cut. Reliable person only please  609-658-3777
  4. 4 puppies for sale for $60  757-505-6979
  5. 8HP Tohatsu outboard motor. Motor is in excellent condition. Includes 3 gallon tank Price is $950 410-491-7337
  6. Concrete garden statues for sale  -757-789-3434
  7. LF someone to till small spot for garden, LF chihuahua or chihuahua mix puppies 757-993-0467
  8. 1980 30′ Chris Craft Catalina boat $5,000  301-343-0747
  9. Home theater Onkyo receiver, Optima projector, speakers $500  710-9283
  10. John Deere 42″ mower $800  678-2566
  11. Craftsman 48″ mower for parts $50  709-2897
  12. Mustang car cover 2005-2009  $100  710-6119
  13. 2008 Suzuki m/c  $3,200, Gravely riding mower like new $5,500  894-5713
  14. John Deere 42″ mower deck $200, 3 wheel woman’s trike $275 757-829-0262
  15. Inversion table $100, Drums and guitars, Power wheel Jeep w/accessories 710-1490
  16. 42″ Samsung T.V. $75  787-2963
  17. 1999 Ford F-250 7.3 diesel $5,000, 30 oyster cages w/accessories $1,000  757-505-6863
  18. 23′ Welcraft boat, new motor, trailer 804-436-7350
  19. LF 15″ for a Ford ranger pick up, LF van/truck  410-422-8973
