- Roku Express, new in the box, $20. 757-787-7351
- Looking for a kitchen table 804-485-3078
- Someone to cut grass once a week….my 62″ mower….my gas….you to cut. Reliable person only please 609-658-3777
- 4 puppies for sale for $60 757-505-6979
- 8HP Tohatsu outboard motor. Motor is in excellent condition. Includes 3 gallon tank Price is $950 410-491-7337
- Concrete garden statues for sale -757-789-3434
- LF someone to till small spot for garden, LF chihuahua or chihuahua mix puppies 757-993-0467
- 1980 30′ Chris Craft Catalina boat $5,000 301-343-0747
- Home theater Onkyo receiver, Optima projector, speakers $500 710-9283
- John Deere 42″ mower $800 678-2566
- Craftsman 48″ mower for parts $50 709-2897
- Mustang car cover 2005-2009 $100 710-6119
- 2008 Suzuki m/c $3,200, Gravely riding mower like new $5,500 894-5713
- John Deere 42″ mower deck $200, 3 wheel woman’s trike $275 757-829-0262
- Inversion table $100, Drums and guitars, Power wheel Jeep w/accessories 710-1490
- 42″ Samsung T.V. $75 787-2963
- 1999 Ford F-250 7.3 diesel $5,000, 30 oyster cages w/accessories $1,000 757-505-6863
- 23′ Welcraft boat, new motor, trailer 804-436-7350
- LF 15″ for a Ford ranger pick up, LF van/truck 410-422-8973
