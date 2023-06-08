The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club has a limited number of openings for a variety of camps this summer. To register, go to www.esycc.com/summercamps. For more information, call the office at 757-787-1525 or email [email protected].

Junior Sports Camp

This popular camp combines golf and tennis instruction with free swim time each day for campers from 4 to 12, who are grouped by age. The camps are June 19-23 or July 11-15 from 9 to 1 p.m. The cost is $250 for members and $300 for non-members.

Eco-Warrior Camp

Campers will explore the Eastern Shore through use of paddle boarding techniques, water safety and hands-on activities while learning about local habitats and waterways and how to respect and protect them. The camp is for youth 5-14 years from June 27 to July 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $150 for premium, full and social members and $175 for associate members and non-members.

Sailing Camp

This camp provides on-the-water sailing instruction from beginners to advanced taught to each participant’s skill level. Campers must be able to swim 50 yards and tread water for one minute. The camp is open to ages 7-17. Half-day sailing camps are from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 19-23 and July 10-14, which can be added to Junior Sports Camp, and from 9 a.m. noon on July 24-28. The cost is $250 for members and $300 for non-members.

Full-day sailing camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 17-21 or July 31-Aug. 4. The cost is $400 for members and $450 for non-members.

Swim Camp

A skills-based swim camp will be offered to get non-swimmers ready for the water to hone skills for those who can already swim. There will also be a focus on pool safety. Campers ages 5-10 years are grouped by ability. The camp is from June 12-16 from 9 a.m, to 1 p.m, The cost is $150 for members and $200 for non-members.

Golf School

Golf School is designed for juniors ages 12-19 years who want to get a feel for golf, from the short and long game to golf etiquette and attitude. The week will include skills, drills and course play, culminating in a mini-tournament on Friday. The sessions are June 26-30 or July 31-Aug. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. The cost is $150 for members and $200 for non-members.