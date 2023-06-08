EXMORE – Jane Cabarrus, founder, and coordinator for the ESVA Juneteenth Festival has announced Pastor Felton T. Sessoms as the 2023 Grand Marshall for the Unity Parade, scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon along Main Steet in downtown Exmore. The Parade officially kicks off the Juneteenth festivities in the Exmore Town Park.

Pastor Sessoms is a well-known clergyman and community leader who has served the Eastern Shore in both religious and secular roles for six decades.

A native of Nassawadox, Pastor Sessoms began his ministry in 2003 with the first Baptist Church, Cape Charles, and later assumed the pulpit at Bethel Baptist Church, Franktown. He was ordained by the Eastern Shore Virginia-Maryland Baptist Association.

Sessoms’ community service includes serving on the Northampton County Board of Supervisors; four consecutive terms on the Nassawadox Town Council and two terms as Mayor of Nassawadox. Sessoms was also the President of the Eastern Shore Community College Board, member of the Eastern Shore Regional Jail Committee, Eastern Shore Ground Water Committee, Accomack-Northampton Planning District Committee, and the Eastern Shore Area on Aging and CAA. He was a charter member of the Melfa Rotary as well as a Firefighter and Shock-Trauma Tech with the Northampton Fire & Rescue, Inc. Governor Wilder appointed Sessoms to serve on the State Poverty Commission.

Sessoms retired from the Virginia State Health Department after 27 years of service as an Environmental Health Specialist Senior. He is also a Vietnam veteran, honorably serving his country in the U.S. Army.

Sessoms is currently a board member and vice-chairman of the Cape Charles Rosenwald School Initiative; is President of the Northampton County High School Alumni Association, Inc., and a subscribing Life-member of the Northampton County Branch NAACP where he serves as third vice-president.