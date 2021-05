The ESVA U14 travel soccer team won first place this weekend in the Beach FC Coastal Kickfest in VA Beach.

During the tournament, the tea, scored close to 30 goals in just four games. Alex Plowden scored two hat tricks, Dylan Padgett, Jose Palacio and Kevin Tinoco each scored a hat trick. The Eastern Shore team only allowed 12 total shots against them throughout the whole tournament and one goal.

The defense was also outstanding, allowing only 12 total shots and one goal.

.