Cape Charles, Cheriton and Eastville Fire companies helped fill the new pool at the Northampton County YMCA last week. The crews brought their tanker trucks to bring the new facility one step closer to its Grand Opening.

Additionally, the Town of Cape Charles donated the water that filled the pools. In total, the pools hold nearly 86,000 gallons of water, taking the three fire companies just under 12 hours to complete the job.

This outdoor aquatic area is the future site of recreational and instructional swimming, which will be host to swim lessons for hundreds of kids every year. These swim lessons will ensure that critical water safety skills are taught and lives are saved, especially important in coastal communities where accidental drowning risks increase.

“A big thank you goes out to the Cape Charles, Cheriton and Eastville Fire Companies who assisted the new Northampton County YMCA in filling their outdoor lap pool and outdoor kid’s pool,” said Executive Director Andre Elliot.

The Northampton County YMCA is slated to open with a ribbon cutting and open house on May 29 at 11am. All are welcome to attend.

A time lapse video of the pools being filled can be seen below:

