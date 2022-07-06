The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club held a sports camp recently with youth participating in tennis, golf and swimming. Mike Varricchio provided tennis instruction while retired PGA pro Jay Williams helped run the golf activities. Kaitlyn Hill served as children’s activity manager while Valerie Starling was the hospitality intern. On the final day the youth were given a T-shirt and provided lunch. Pro shop manager Harper Mathews presented numerous awards to the youth, including Best Overall Camper to Hunter Winstead.