1.Upright freezer for sale. Not pretty but works great. Door lock (with key) not frostfree! Good garage freezer for deer, veggies, whatever. $50 or B/O. 1-848-459-4986

2. 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 4×4, $3,500 OBO, currently tagged and drivable. 757-787-3862

3. 2 acres of land for sale between Leemont and Parksley, well and septic permit, underground electric, surveyed. 2 Peavy speakers and Peavy Amp for sale. 757-993-0036 in Leemont

4. Kenmore Counter top cook stove and wall oven for sale. 3.5 years old black in color. Very good condition. Asking $350 or will consider trade for a regular electric stove. Please call 757-990-1305

5. 2002 Ford Explorer front bumper cover nib, $75. Nib headlight assembly $20. Table with built in leaf 6 chairs $100.

757-894-8695

7. Full size bed, boxspring, frame and headboard, 2 side dressers, matching set, $200. 757-921-8021

8. Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1,000 or best offer. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp. (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.

9. Sofa approx. 85 inches long with normal wear and no tears. Also have a rocker recliner. Both item are free. Would like them picked up as soon as possible. Call: 757-787-2219

10. Basketball hoop on the stand $100 dollars. Also LF camper shell for a pick-up truck. Call 757-693-0720

11. 48 inch full vision gray jewelry case, $400. 757-607-6625

12. Guinea birds. 757-817-4722 in Wallops

13. Window AC, 12k BTU, $125. Acre of land on Turkey Run Road, $29,000, cleared leveled off. Temporary electric service hookup, $325 firm. 757-710-5238

14. Handyman special: 3 bedroom house for sale in Belle Haven, $25,000, owner financing. 757-414-0429

15. LF 2-3 bedroom house to rent in Accomack Coutny. Need ASAP. 757-709-2163

16. 2007 Honda Accord, 128k original miles, fully loaded with leather, air, CD player, sunroof, $6,800. Electric motor for a furnace/air handler, brand new inbox, $250 OBO. Recliner, heating massage lift chair, with warranty, $250. 757-787-8455

17. LF washer. 757-607-6529 after for Larry

18. LF small portable generator, quiet running, perhaps a Honda. 410-430-7128 in Accomac

