Boy’s Basketball

The Chincoteague Ponies boy’s basketball team hosted the Broadwater Vikings on Friday. The Ponies won the game by a score of 63 to 32. The Ponies move to 1-2 on the season and the Vikings fall to 0-1 on the season. The Ponies will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Salisbury Christian. The Vikings will be in action again on Tuesday as well as they will host Atlantic Shores.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings defeated Chincoteague 40 to 14. Senior Taylor Leland lead the Vikings with 19 points and Molly Brown added 9. The Lady Vikings move to 2-0 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as the year host Atlantic Shores. The Chincoteague Lady Ponies fall to 0-2 and will be in action on Monday as they host Wicomico High School.