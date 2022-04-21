Funeral services for Mo’Riah Green 11 years old of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Emanuel Wesleyann Church, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church.  Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD>