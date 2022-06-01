Softball
The Chincoteague Lady Ponies qualified for the state tournament today as they defeated the Lancaster Lady Red Devils by a score of 9 to 1.  Alex McComb got the win for the Lady Ponies as she pitched a complete game striking out 8 batters.   Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson who went 3-3 with a double, home run and 4 RBI’s.  Alex McComb went 4-4 at the plate with 2 doubles.  Sara Godwin, Allie Bell, Lillie Mathews, Caity McPherson, and Zulu’s Diaz each had 2 hits.  The Lady Ponies will play again on Thursday as they host the Region 1A finals against Rappahannock at 4pm.

The Nandua Lady Warriors fell to the Nottoway Cougars 7 to 6 in extra innings.  Reagan Hintz got the start on the mound and the loss.  Hintz struck out 5 batters.  Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Kathleen McAuliffe who went 2-4 with a double.  The Lady Warriors finish the season 10-10. 

Baseball
The Nandua Warriors fell to the Randolph Henry Statesmen on Tuesday 9 to 7.  Tyler Greene started on the mound and was relieved by Ripken Robbins, who took the loss.  The Warriors were down 7-2 and came back in the bottom of the 5th as they hit two home runs.  Aiden McIntyre had a 3 run homerun and Brandon Adamos had a 2 run homerun.   The Warriors gave up two runs in the top of the 7th making the the final score 9 to 7.   The Warriors finish the season 16-3 on the season. 

Boys Soccer
Nandua 9 Bluestone 1. 
The Nandua Boys Soccer team will host the finals on Thursday versus Bruton with time yet to be determined.

Arcadia 1 Bruton 4   

