Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies qualified for the state tournament today as they defeated the Lancaster Lady Red Devils by a score of 9 to 1. Alex McComb got the win for the Lady Ponies as she pitched a complete game striking out 8 batters. Offensively the Lady Ponies were led by Emma Jackson who went 3-3 with a double, home run and 4 RBI’s. Alex McComb went 4-4 at the plate with 2 doubles. Sara Godwin, Allie Bell, Lillie Mathews, Caity McPherson, and Zulu’s Diaz each had 2 hits. The Lady Ponies will play again on Thursday as they host the Region 1A finals against Rappahannock at 4pm.

The Nandua Lady Warriors fell to the Nottoway Cougars 7 to 6 in extra innings. Reagan Hintz got the start on the mound and the loss. Hintz struck out 5 batters. Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Kathleen McAuliffe who went 2-4 with a double. The Lady Warriors finish the season 10-10.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors fell to the Randolph Henry Statesmen on Tuesday 9 to 7. Tyler Greene started on the mound and was relieved by Ripken Robbins, who took the loss. The Warriors were down 7-2 and came back in the bottom of the 5th as they hit two home runs. Aiden McIntyre had a 3 run homerun and Brandon Adamos had a 2 run homerun. The Warriors gave up two runs in the top of the 7th making the the final score 9 to 7. The Warriors finish the season 16-3 on the season.

Boys Soccer

Nandua 9 Bluestone 1.

The Nandua Boys Soccer team will host the finals on Thursday versus Bruton with time yet to be determined.

Arcadia 1 Bruton 4

