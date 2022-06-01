Mrs. Ruthann Salling Moore, 78, wife of Maxwell Irving “Mac” Moore and a resident of Fort Valley, VA, formerly of Onancock, VA, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, VA.

Born October 28, 1943 in Bridgeport, CT and raised in Onancock, she was the daughter of the late John David Salling and Harriet Ann Mears Salling. Ruthann was a member of Onancock High School’s class of 1962. During high school she married, Everett Thomas Bell, Jr., who was the father of her three children. She became a saleswoman for Addressograph Multigraph Corp., where she won an award for top national sales for the company in 1980. Throughout her life, Ruthann was passionate about her involvement within her community. She served as past chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Women’s Club, the Garden Club, and the Women’s Club. Ruthann was an avid cook and she loved people and being a well-informed citizen.

In addition to her husband of 49 years, she is survived by her children, The Very Rev. Marjorie Salling Bevans, and her husband, The Rev. Bruce Bevans, of Marietta, OH, Everett Thomas Bell III, and his wife, Becky Knott Bell, of Frederick, MD, and Mollie Juanita Dodson and her husband, Elgon Lamont Dodson, of Culpeper, VA; sister, Martha Jane McElroy of Comer, GA; grandchildren, Everett Thomas Bell IV and his wife, Dr. Corrie Mae Bell, Samantha Kathleen Bell, and Lillian Sophia Dodson; sister-in-law, Terry J. Johnson of Onancock; nephew, Matthew Taylor; nieces, Erika Taylor Carey and LeeAnn Scully; life-long best friend, Carla Williams Lloyd; and one great-grandchild on the way. Other than her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John A. Johnson and brother-in-law, Wayne McElroy.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Mount Holly Cemetery, in Onancock, on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with her daughter and son-in-law, The Reverends Marjorie Salling Bevans and Bruce Bevans officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until Noon.

