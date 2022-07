The Central Accomack senior girls softball team opens up regional play in Salisbury, North Carolina today. The team will play at 6pm against the winner of the Tennessee and Georgia game, which plays at 1pm today. The tournament goes through Sunday as the championship game will be played at 2:30pm Sunday.

For the official bracket for the Regional Tournament, you can follow on the little league website at https://www.littleleague.org/world-series/2022/slsws/tournaments/southeast-region/.

