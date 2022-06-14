A Cape Charles Boat has the early lead in the Big Rock Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, North Carolina.

Captain Chad Ballard’s Mercenaria, a 73 ft. Viking based in Cherrystone Creek holds the early lead — and already pocketed more than $777,000 — in the lucrative 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Open.

After the first day, second place is held by the Wall Hanger with a 556.4 lb marlin. In third place is High Yield with a 536.8 lb. entry.

The Morehead City, North Carolina, tournament annually draws hundreds of boats from along the East Coast to fish for millions of dollars in prize money. The tournament opened Monday and is held daily until Saturday at Big Rock Landing.

