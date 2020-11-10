The Central Accomack Little League(CALL) held a ceremony to honor the championship teams of the 2019 season Monday night at the Onancock field.

Three teams were honored. The 8 to 10 girls softball teams won the District 8 championship for the third consecutive season. The Senior League Girls Softball team won the District 8 championship and then won five out of six games to bring home the State Championship. Finally, the Senior Boys Baseball Team won the District 8 Championship, moved on to win the Virginia State Championship, then traveled to Tampa Bay, Florida to win the Southeast Regional Championship. The team then played in the Senior League World Series in Easley, South Carolina and lost to a team from Hawaii that steamrolled over all of the other teams in the tournament, before falling to the local Easley team and being eliminated.

CALL President Billy Justice thanked the community and the parents for all of their help. The league raised over $50,000 to help defray the expenses of having the team on the road for over a month. Meanwhile the Eastern Shore followed and watched and cheered for teams that not only put us on the map but also put to bed the myth that Eastern Shore teams can’t compete.

The COVID scare cancelled much of the 2020 season but the Central Accomack Little League opened for business with a fall ball league which included players from all over the Eastern Shore. According to Justice, out of the approximately 30 little league teams in District 8, the Central Accomack Little League is the only one that had players on the field this year.

