Cars lined up Monday afternoon for a free COVID-19 test conducted by the Eastern Shore Health District. Although final numbers of participants and test positives are not available at this time, many turned out for the free testing opportunity. Although the test positive rate here is well below the state level, there has been an increase in the number of test positives here over the last few weeks.

Meanwhile Pfizer has announced that it has received data that shows a vaccine may be in the foreseeable future. Pfizer’s vaccine has worked in 90% of the test cases with no side effects so far. The vaccine still needs to advance to phase 3 testing which will begin at the end of the month. There is no firm date when the vaccine, if approved will be available.

