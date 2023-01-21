Broadwater’s Malik Battle drains a 3 in Fridays win against Denbigh.

Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team hosted Denbigh Baptist on Friday night. The Vikings won the game by a score of 61 to 40. Malik Battle lead the Vikings with 18 points and Kolby Evans added 10. The Vikings move to 3-6 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Stonebridge.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team also defeated Denbigh Baptist on Friday night 45 to 25. The Lady Vikings were led by Taylor Leland with 22 points. Leah Smith, Kacey Ford and Faith Johnson all added 8 apiece. The Lady Vikings move to 7-3 and will play Stonebridge on Tuesday next week at home.

.