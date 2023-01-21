1.Treadmill excellent condition hardly been used $250 obo. 757-695-0402
2.LTB good used VHS tape player call 757-387-7174
3.2007 Dodge Grand Caravan as is $1,000 757-694-7708
4.8 gun cabinet $30, wooden bench $20, assorted tools for sale 757-824-0306
5.2 bedroom trailer for rent in Parksley area 757-665-5464
6.2004 Buick Rendezvous $1,500 obo, LF 2 bedroom trailer/house $700-$800 rent 410-422-8973
7.Sony HD 43″ projection T.V. w/AM/FM/CD/DVD player , 15-20 assorted drums $150, Men’s suits 46 regular and long $25 ea. 757-710-1490
8.LF kitchen island, LF someone to trim box bushes, stainless steel tub call for price 757-710-5238
9.Collection of 35 teapots for sale $200 for all 631-774-3739
10.2002 GMC 2500 4×4 pickup $12,500 607-437-4782