Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team hosted Norfolk Christian on Tuesday. The Lady Vikings won the game by a score of 17 to 3.

Kasey Ford got the start on the mound and the win. Ford pitched a complete game up 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 5 batters.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings were led by Ford who went 2-2 with a home run and 3 RBI’s. Ramsey Revelle went 2-4 with 4 RBI’s and a home run. Chloe Hall went 3-3 with a double and 4 RBI’s. Sophia Gallivan went 3-4 and Taylor Leland went 3-3 with 2 RBI’s. The Lady Vikings improve to 5-3.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team fell to Norfolk Christian by a score of 5 to 2.

Rufus Abbott took the loss in relief. Abbott pitched 1 inning in relief of Derek Boyle who started the game and pitched 4 innings giving up 0 runs on 5 hits while striking out 7 batters.

Offensively, Logan Hickman led the team with a two run home run. Kolby Evans went 2-4 and Will Petka went 2-3 at the plate.

The Vikings fall to 1-6.

Both teams will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Southampton Academy.