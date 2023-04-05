Graveside services for Mr. Derrick Wiliams of Atlantic, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from St. John’s U.M. Church Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
