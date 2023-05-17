Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Southampton Academy on Tuesday in the Quarter-Finals of the state playoffs. The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 6 to 5. Despite being down 6-0 late, the Vikings went on their 5 run rally in the bottom of the 7th started off by Mollue Brown.

Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 7 hits in the game. The Lady Vikings were led by Brown, Taylor Leland, Kerry Ford and Elana Hickman who each had a double in the game. Chloe Hall, Tatum Watson, and Sophia Gallivan each had a hit in the game.

Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the loss. Revelle pitched 7 innings giving up 6 runs on 8 hits while striking out 6 batters.

The Lady Vikings finished their season 12-11.

Baseball

The Nandua baseball team fell to Salisbury Christian on Tuesday 3 to 2 in 14 innings. The loss drops the Warriors to 5-10-1 on the season.

Offensively, the Warriors had 9 hits in the game. Aiden McIntyre went 2-4 at the plate with a double. Martin Savage had a triple, Isaac Stodghill had a double and Reco Kellam had a double.

Hayden Williams got the start on the mound and pitched the first 3 innings. Williams struck out 2 batters and gave up 1 hit. Aiden McIntyre came in relief and pitched 6 innings giving up 2 runs on 1 hit while striking out 10 batters. Isaac Stodghill came in and pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 3 batters.

The Warriors will be in action again on Wednesday against the Chincoteague Ponies.