1. Washer and dryer, brand new microwave oven, Davidson 4 string harmony neck bass guitar 7576782778

2. Chainsaw $100 obo, Antique cabinets as well. Located In Keller 7575056878

3. LF a trailer for rent in Maryland 2 bedroom no more than $800 a month. I have an Oldsmobile 2002 minivan 4104228973

4. Golf cart for sale $2000 can call 7577094287

5. Bass 10 ft. Prowler Pond Bot, trailer, minnkota motor, 2 chairs, 2 batteries, extra spare tire less than 1 year old. $1600 can call 757-919-0459

6. L/F late model car or truck in running condition reasonably price will consider non running car or truck sitting in yard fast removal you can send pics or text me at 6097804960

7. 1 dell desktop new 100 car ramps 20 looking for outdoor shed call 709-0923

8. LF Bulldog puppy 7576076112

9. Looking for a working refrigerator with a working freezer.7577098949

10. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car,and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287. I also have a samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer.

11. FREE Golden Retriever Puppies to Forever Homes! 1 Male,1 Female. Excellent temperament! House trained with very good trainable natures & perfect for families with children and other pets! Please email me first at: [email protected] m and Text (312) 270-0850