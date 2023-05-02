Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to play Hampton Christian Academy in softball on Monday in a double header. The Lady Vikings won both games by a score of 4 to 1 and 6 to 1.

In game 1, the Lady Vikings had 4 hits in the game. Kasey Ford went 2-4 at the plate. Chloe Hall went 1-3 with a double and Taylor Leland went 1-1 at the plate. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and pitched all 5 innings for the win. She gave up 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 9 batters.

In game 2, the Lady Vikings had 6 hits in the game. Elana Hickman led the team going 2-2 at the plate with a double and a rbi. Taylor Leland went 1-2 with a triple and a rbi. Ramsey Revelle, Mollie Brown, and Sophia Gallivan each had a hit in the game. Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and pitched a no hitter, giving up up one run while striking out 7 batters.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings move to 11-7 with the wins and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to play Norfolk Collegiate.