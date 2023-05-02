Funeral services for Mr. Harold Watsons of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
2 hours ago
