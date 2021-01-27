The Broadwater Academy boys basketball team won again Tuesday night in Exmore, defeating Greenbrier Christian 55-41. Bradyn Washington led the Vikings with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, followed by Levin Smith who had 9 points and 5 rebounds, and Willie Holden who also scored 10 and added 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

The girls fell on the road to the Gators 58-34. Suzanna Long led the Vikings with 10 points, followed by Taylor Leland and Leah Smith who both had 9 for the Vikings.

The Vikings return to action Thursday night facing Holly Grove at 4:30 PM. The boys will travel to Westover and the girls will play in Exmore.

.