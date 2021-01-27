The Eastern Shore reported two additional hospitalizations in Accomack County and seven additional test positives Wednesday morning, with five in Accomack and two in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 64 tests for a test positive rate of 11.4%.

So far, 2,191 individuals have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 105 have received both in Accomack County. In Northampton, 1,169 have received the first dose and 58 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 3,676 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,551 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 13 to 2,554 currently.

47 additional deaths were reported statewide with seven additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 33,386 tests for a test positive rate of 11%.

.