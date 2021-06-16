The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team fell in the division 2 semi-finals at Randolph-Henry by a score of 10 to 0. With the loss, the Lady Firebirds fall to 7-3 on the season.

Sydney Jester started on the mound for the Firebirds. She pitched 5 innings and took the loss. She gave up 9 runs on 10 hits while walking 1 batter and struck out 3. Jayda Tull pitched the final inning giving up 1 run on 2 hits while walking 2 batters.

Offensively, the Firebirds only had 2 hits in the game. Brianna Monstross and Savannah McDonald each had a hit.

