The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team fell in the division 2 semi-finals at Randolph-Henry by a score of 10 to 0.  With the loss, the Lady Firebirds fall to 7-3 on the season.  

Sydney Jester started on the mound for the Firebirds.  She pitched 5 innings and took the loss.  She gave up 9 runs on 10 hits while walking 1 batter and struck out 3.  Jayda Tull pitched the final inning giving up 1 run on 2 hits while walking 2 batters. 

Offensively, the Firebirds only had 2 hits in the game.  Brianna Monstross and Savannah McDonald each had a hit.  

