The Eastern Shore Health District is scheduling mobile vaccination clinics to distribute COVID shots. According to Regina Taylor of the Health Department, the clinics will begin Saturday June 19 at the Juneteenth Festival at the Exmore Town Park from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Then on Sunday June 20, the Health Department will be at the Ebenezer Baptist Church from 2 until 4:30 p.m. Then on Friday June 25 from 5 until 7 p.m. the Health Department will distribute vaccinations from 5 until 7 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley.

Taylor said that the Health Department would be happy to go out to churches, civic groups, family gatherings and local events. As of Monday, 51% of the 20+ residents of Accomack County and 67% of the over 20 residents of Northampton have received vaccinations.

Any group interested in having the Health Department to provide free vaccinations can call Regina Taylor or Lori Laird at 757-787-5880.

