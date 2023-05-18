Kevin Cropper from Oak Hall/Arcadia High School Class of 2022 returned from the National Christian College Athletic Association as an All-American in the High Jump. Kevin finished 3rd in the High Jump to earn this honor.

The National meet was just held in Columbia, SC. He also finished 5th in the Triple Jump and 6th in the Long Jump at this National meet.

As a Freshman at Regent University in Virginia Beach, he has rewritten the record books in all 3 jumps.

His Coach is also a local product. Meghan Chaffins from Temperanceville/Holly Grove Christian School ’17, Randolph College ’21 BA, and Randolph College ’22 Masters in Coaching and Sports Leadership is in her first year as the assistant track coach at the school. She is a former volleyball/track and field athlete at Randolph.