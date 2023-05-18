Winning the first flight of the Shorefest Golf Tournament held at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club was Coastline Chemical with team members (from left) J.P. Lacey, Jonathan Sharpley, Jim Bob Lohr and Eric Breithut, missing. At far right is Robert Sabbatini, executive director of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, which runs the tournament to support nursing scholarships for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

The Shorefest 2023 Golf Tournament was held at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club May 12 with a full field of 20 teams competing in the event. The tournament is planned and run by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce with a portion of the proceeds donated to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for nursing scholarships.

Robert Sabbatini, executive director of the Chamber, said the turnout for the tournament was fantastic, adding the support of local sponsors helped to make the tournament a financial success. Sabbatini, assisted by executive assistant Sandra Johnson, presented numerous prizes and announced the winners at an outdoor ceremony held on the club’s patio.

Winning the first flight in the tournament with a 60, using a captain’s choice format, was the Coastline Chemical team of Jonathan Sharpley, Eric Breithut, Jim Lohr and J.P. Lacey. Second place also with a 60, losing the tiebreaker, went to the Full Measure Oyster team comprised of Devin Smith, Kyle Bundick , Mike Lewis and Dustin Skees.

The Eastern Shore Custom Carts foursome of Will Russell, Jay Daugherty, Wayne Williams and Jeremy Starkey finished third in the first flight with a 63.

Winning the second flight of the Shorefest Golf Tournament held at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club was (from left) John Jacob, Johnny Carsten and David Doughty with Chad Kellam absent from the photo. At far right is Brad York, pro shop director at the ESY&CC, and in the rear is Robert Sabbatini, executive director of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, which runs the tournament to support nursing scholarships for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Winning the second flight with a 66 were David Doughty, Johnny Carsten, John Jacob and Chad Kellam. The Coastal Homes team of Harry Parker, Matt Parker, Jake Parker and Dale Smith also shot a 66 but lost a tiebreaker to take second in the second flight. The Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital team placed third with a 67 and included Nick Chuquin, Aaron Gentry, Tiffany Bloom and Ben Proffitt

The longest drive award for the men went to Jack Kreiger with Margie Byrd winning the women’s division. Devin Smith won the closest to the pin for the men.